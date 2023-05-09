Sick, abandoned dog passes away at shelter after being rescued

Sadie passed away just two days after being rescued. Her puppies were found dead in a grocery bag, thrown out like trash. The shelter is seeking justice.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — WARNING: The details of this story may be found disturbing.

Update, May 11: Zoe's House Rescue announced this morning that they had to make the heartbreaking decision to release Sadie from her pain.

The shelter decided to put the rescued dog down after her condition took a turn for the worse. The caretakers were unable to control Sadie's breathing or keep her from being re-infected by the illnesses she was struggling to fight off.

In a Facebook post, Zoe's House vowed to find the person who abandoned Sadie and her puppies and keep fighting for justice.

Previously: A Berks County animal shelter is searching for the person responsible for leaving a suffering dog on the side of the road with her dead puppies tied up in a grocery bag.

Zoe's House Rescue is hoping someone may know where Sadie (pictured above) came from or who she belongs to. She was not microchipped or wearing a tag when she was found, but the rescue said she did have on a macramé collar.

Sadie is now fighting for her life at Zoe's House. A good Samaritan found her on the side of the road unable to walk or stand, the rescue said, and initially believed she had been hit by a car.

Examination revealed that Sadie was actually suffering from a uterine infection, mastitis and was septic after recently delivering a litter of puppies.

A search was immediately launched to locate her puppies. They were found tied up in a grocery bag near where Sadie was rescued, all dead.

"Every minute is now critical as Sadie continues to fight for her life—unfortunately it is too late for her precious babies," the rescue said in a press release.

Zoe's House hopes that Sadie's unique coloring (brindle, or black and tan) will help someone identify her and her owner. Believed to be a Pitbull mix, she should weigh around 60 pounds, but she is currently only 30.

The dog was found on May 7 on the side of Bellman's Church Road near Tower Road in Leesport.

Anyone who would like to help support Sadie's recovery efforts can make donations to Zoe's House online, via Venmo @ZoesHouseRescue or mail a check to Zoe’s House Rescue Inc; P.O Box 2372; Reading, Pa. 19608.