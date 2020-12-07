Rapper Lil Marlo found dead in Atlanta

NBC confirmed the rapper's death with the Fulton County Medical Examiner on Sunday.

ATLANTA — NBC News has confirmed that a well-known Atlanta rapper has died.

The news agency reports that Lil Marlo's death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner on Sunday morning. The rapper, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, is listed as 27 in many online records; though, the medical examiner's office reports he was 30.

ETOnline reports that the rapper was signed to the Quality Control label in 2017 and emerged on the scene with "2 Hard the Way" on which he collaborated with fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

The agency also reports Marlo had several other hit songs including "1st N 3rd," "F**kem" and "9 + Z6ne = 1'5."

"So Much Potential That The World DIdn't Get A Chance To See," the label's CEO, Pierre "Pee" Thomas wrote on Instagram. "It's Really Hard For Me To Say RIP."

"We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother," fellow Atlanta Lil Yachty added on his own Instagram account.

A 30-year-old victim of the same name was found dead from a gunshot wound after a single-vehicle wreck on I-285 near Benjamin E. Mays Drive late Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Atlanta Police spokesperson John Chafee said that, based on a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was heading south on I-285. Chafee said investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or on their website StopCrimeATL.com.