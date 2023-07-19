The shooting happened early Wednesday morning at 2 a.m. at the gas station located on Flat Shoals Road, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A BP employee is dead and his coworkers are mourning his loss after he was shot and killed in an armed robbery while moving a display outside the gas station, employees at the station said.

Rahil Surani's killer is still on the run, according to the DeKalb County Police. The shooting happened early Wednesday morning at 2 a.m. at the gas station located on Flat Shoals Road, authorities said. Surani was 24 years old.

New New is a customer who shops at the station frequently was shocked after hearing about Surani's death.

"It was unbelievable I was just speaking to him last night," she said. "Yes I'm very sad. Now, he’s gone."

Authorities added that they believe it all stemmed from an armed robbery that ended in gunfire.

Surani's death was caught on surveillance cameras covering the parking lot. Authorities believe the footage could play a huge role in catching the shooter.

Commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson is a part of a push to add cameras at all DeKalb County gas stations. She believes that the initiative could make all the difference.

"We have a clear image of the perpetrator as much as possible. So, when you have the video footage it always helps," the commissioner said.

Cochran Johnson sponsored legislation mandating cameras. She said the cameras could help in tragedies.

"We can not legislate morality and decency and when these things happen in the community it affects everyone,” Cochran Johnson said.

This is still an active investigation and police are still looking for the shooter.