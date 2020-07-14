ATVs and dirt bikes were seen running off the road and cutting through traffic at the park before Sunday's shooting, according to Captain Brad Wolfe

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they've responded to at least three calls since June 20 of people congregating in Central City Park and driving recklessly with ATVs, dirt bikes, and cars.

"Fast cars, doing donuts, doing burnouts," said Capt. Brad Wolfe, describing what deputies have responded to.

Wolfe says earlier this month, they responded to a call at a Luther Williams Field parking lot where there was a crowd of an estimated 200 people. The Sheriff's Office says people were doing donuts and testing out the power of their vehicles.

"Central City Park after dark isn't as populated as it is in the daytime, so it's a place they're somewhat isolated and can do what they want to do," Wolfe said.

Wolfe says it was just driving and four-wheeler violations then. However, Sunday night, two people were shot in the park near the Elaine Lucas Senior Center. Wolfe says a deputy that was at a Macon Bacon game, reported shortly before shots were fired, of reckless drivers.

"The dirt bikes and ATVs were riding off the road, cutting in and out of traffic," Wolfe said.

Meanwhile, down the road from the Elaine Lucas Senior Center, a Macon Bacon Game was underway.

"As we caught wind of what was going on at the front of Central City Park, we wanted to make sure our fans knew what was going on," said Brandon Raphael, the team's president.

Raphael says Macon Bacon staff locked all gates for about 15 minutes.

"We wanted to make sure no one came in or out," Raphael said.

He says they also encouraged fans to exit towards the back of the park.

"Whatever was going on, we wanted to make sure our fans were safe. Obviously, this was an isolated incident because we have been here three years and have never had an incident in the park or Central City Park," Raphael said.

The Sheriff's Office says Sunday's shooting is still under investigation. When asked if they're investigating those previous calls in relation to the shooting, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking into all aspects.

