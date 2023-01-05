'He shouldn't have been on the street': Macon suspect bailed out of jail before fatal crash with driver, 72

In January 2022, he was accused of intentionally hitting a vehicle. In September, deputies say he was speeding when he allegedly killed 72-year-old Lewis Moore.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail, accused of killing 72-year-old Lewis Moore in a car crash last September.

This isn't the first time investigators accused Anthony McNear, Jr. of harming someone with his car.

13WMAZ discovered this after one of Moore's sisters contacted us, trying to find out if someone was charged in her brother's death.

We not only learned that investigators arrested McNear in Moore's case but also arrested him nine months earlier in a different case.

He's accused of ramming into a car intentionally but bailed out of jail.

Lewis Moore's family spoke to 13WMAZ about the impact his death has had and their response to this discovery of the suspect's past.

"He had just left my house that afternoon. He said, 'Mama, I'll see you tomorrow,'" said Virginia Moore, Lewis' mother.

It was a typical Monday for Lewis Moore. He left his mother's home, went to work and then drove toward home.

"That was his normal route every night to go home," said Tony Moore, Lewis' brother.

But on the night of September 26, he never made it.

"I can't see him no more. I can't hear his voice saying, 'Mama, how you doing? Don't you want to go on a ride with me?'" said Virginia Moore.

According to an accident report, as Lewis Moore turned off Emery Highway onto Fort Hill Street, a G8 Pontiac driven by Anthony McNear rammed into his car.

"We looked at the car. The only thing we could do was cry...because the way the car was tore up. He had to be speeding. Had to be speeding," said Tony Moore.

An arrest warrant says McNear was going 92 miles per hour in a 35. Investigators found McNear's speed caused the wreck that killed 72-year-old.

Seven months after that crash, they arrested him for 1st degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

It turns out it's not his first time in jail for his actions as a driver.

According to an indictment obtained by 13 WMAZ, deputies arrested McNear on four counts of aggravated assault in January 2022-- nine months before the accident where Moore died.

An incident report says McNear shot at his girlfriend and her friend on Jeffersonville Road.

When the two drove away from McNear, he drove his car straight into theirs.

He was arrested that day, but the District Attorney's office says a judge allowed him to bail out--even though her office argued against it.

"Why was that person still on the street? He shouldn't have been on the street," Tony Moore said.

District Attorney Anita Howard says her office will ask the court to deny McNear bond at a hearing this Thursday, saying McNear's proven he's "a danger to our community."