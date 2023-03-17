Remains found in Tift County identified as woman from 2013 missing persons case

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI says human remains found in Tift County are those of a woman missing since 2013.
Crystal Hendrix was last seen 10 years ago this month. She was 27-years-old at the time.
Her remains were found nearly three years ago outside a Tift County home after the sheriff obtained a search warrant.
They were unidentified until the GBI matched them to DNA from Hendrix’s mother.
So far nobody has been charged in the case. Anyone with information can contact Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229)-388-6020 or the GBI regional office in Sylvester at (229)-777-2080.