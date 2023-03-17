Remains found in Tift County identified as woman from 2013 missing persons case

The 27-year-old woman was found outside a home in Tift County.

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI says human remains found in Tift County are those of a woman missing since 2013.

Crystal Hendrix was last seen 10 years ago this month. She was 27-years-old at the time.

Her remains were found nearly three years ago outside a Tift County home after the sheriff obtained a search warrant.

They were unidentified until the GBI matched them to DNA from Hendrix’s mother.