'The constitution does not give the right to kill innocent children' | Rep. Vernon Jones speaks on violent weekend in Atlanta

Rep. Vernon Jones is set to speak at 11 a.m. at the Georgia State Patrol headquarters on United Avenue, SE.

ATLANTA — A member of the Georgia House of Representatives will hold a press conference today following a "historic" weekend of violence across Atlanta.

District 91, is set to speak at 11 a.m. at the Georgia State Patrol headquarters, according to the press release.

In a statement, Jones said, "Atlanta is not Minneapolis, Seattle, or St Louis. Atlanta and Georgia, we’re better than this. We will not tolerate killing innocent children, vandalizing Public Safety facilities, mob behavior in neighborhoods, or endangering any life, whether Black, White, or police officers."

Jones is also set to meet with Colonel Gary Vowell to assess the damage after a group of protesters vandalized the Georgia Department of Public Safety headquarters building on United Avenue in southeast Atlanta, early Sunday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

One of the shootings claimed that claimed the life of an innocent child. Atlanta police said more than 25 people were shot in the city over the July 4th weekend.



“I Stand with Colonel Vowell, Georgia State Public Safety employees and the family of Secoriea Turner in demanding these types of criminal acts stop and stop now. My prayers go out to the Turner family."

Gov. Brian Kemp also took to Twitter this weekend to comment on the violence and made it clear that the state is ready to assist local leaders, if needed, however, he said they'd also take action without them.

Under Georgia law, the governor has the authority to deploy state law enforcement or National Guard - or both, if needed, his office confirmed.

Jones made it clear that he supports that right to peacefully assemble, but not at the expense of a child.

"The constitution does not give the right to kill innocent children, vandalize public safety facilities or deny other citizens their constitutional rights. I’m calling on all responsible Atlantans, Georgians and organizations to join me in condemning these kinds of criminal activities. This can not, will not, and should not be allowed to continue.”

Jones was previously the CEO of DeKalb County and also managed the police department.