Report: Georgia deputies save woman as husband chokes her, tries to set her on fire

Two Richmond County deputies responding to a 911 call kicked in the door and saved a woman who was being attacked by her estranged husband.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An Augusta man is in jail without bond after he allegedly tried to choke his estranged wife and set her on fire.

According to a Richmond County incident report, it happened at a home on Lisbon Road just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The victim told deputies she was sleeping when she heard footsteps in her home and called out to see who it was. She said her estranged husband pushed open the bedroom door, jumped on the bed, and hit her in the face.

Then, she said, he started choking her and putting a towel soaked in gasoline over her face. She called 911, at which time deputies were sent to the home for an open call.

Between the time of the call and deputies arriving, the victim said her husband wiped the gasoline-soaked towel over her body and threatened to burn her up. The report says he pulled out a pistol and hit her in the head with it.

She tried to escape but was tackled and slammed into the tile floor. Two shots were fired during the struggle.

Deputies reported hearing screaming from the house as they got to the scene. The two deputies knocked on the door and announced themselves when they heard the victim yell, ‘Please don’t kill me!’

The deputies kicked in the door and ordered the man to drop his gun and lie face down.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, 1st degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of an emergency call. He is still in jail without bond as of Monday afternoon.