Watch Live: Injuries reported after shooting inside Columbiana Mall

This is a developing story

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting inside the Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon and they are reporting injuries.

Columbia Police have confirmed that people were injured in the incident and are receiving treatment. It's unclear if these people were injured by gunfire. Police said the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Witnesses tell News19 they heard "multiple" loud gunshots ring out inside the building, and people rushing from stores. They also said they saw people on the ground, but it's not clear if those people were wounded.

Several callers have also reported a heavy police and emergency vehicle presence at the mall, with many people attempting to leave the location.

For those people still inside the mall, you can call 9-1-1 or 803-252-2911 and tell the dispatchers your location. Dispatchers will notify law enforcement immediately. Again, multiple law enforcement agencies/ officers are on scene to assist #ColumbiaPDSC. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022

The Associated Press added that police are evacuating the mall as they assess the scene. However, employees inside the mall who were told to shelter for their safety are being told to remain there until approached by law enforcement who will provide a protected escort. Those employees are being told to call 911 and tell dispatchers where they are located.

Irmo Police are also assisting and urge that the community should avoid the area as the investigation continues. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has blocked the on and off-ramps to Harbison Boulevard from I-26 - both east and westbound.

Both exits to Harbison Blvd. have been closed and there is heavy traffic around Columbiana Mall. Police have reported a shooting at the mall with injuries. We have the latest on https://t.co/3wm7VUUN2p @Wltx #CAE #SC pic.twitter.com/8CaV5VCwUK — Cory Smith (@wxcory) April 16, 2022

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reports a reunification site is being set up for those who have family involved in the shooting. That location is at Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.

News19's Whitney Sullivan reports heavy traffic in the area.

I was at the movie theater across the street when the shooting happened. Just left. Traffic is very backed up. Entrance to the mall is blocked. Multiple law enforcement on scene/in the area including RCSD, CPD, SLED, Lexington EMS bus. Avoid the area if you can. @WLTX #News19 pic.twitter.com/UZqgUisKNC — Whitney Sullivan (@Sullivan_Speaks) April 16, 2022