Reports: Woman found dead in Florida hotel after 2 spring breakers drugged, raped her, police say

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. — Police say a 24-year-old woman was found dead in a South Beach hotel room after two men from North Carolina drugged and raped her, according to multiple reports.

The Miami Herald says officers obtained surveillance footage of two men entering the room with the woman, and then leaving less than one hour later.

The men were identified as Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, according to the Washington Post article.

During a bond hearing Monday, the Miami Herald reported that Collier told Miami Beach detectives that he and Taylor met the woman at a local restaurant before Taylor gave her a “green pill."

According to WTVJ, authorities are trying to figure out if that "green pill" led to the woman's death, but no cause of death has yet been determined. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office is still doing tests.

Detectives say Collier told them “that he went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim," according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald says Collier claimed they each had sex with the woman, and at one point, Taylor forced himself on her as she appeared to be unconscious, according to police. Police say the men then stole the woman's cash, credit cards and phone and left her in the room “without any concern for her welfare or safety," according to the article.

Collier and Taylor face charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petit theft, and the fraudulent use of a credit card and could potentially face manslaughter or murder charges, according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald report says records show both men were booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Sunday and on Monday, prosecutor Ayana Duncan said the men should be held in jail before trial as they could face more serious charges.