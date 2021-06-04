x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

Reward increased to 10K in case of Macon man fatally shot in the head

Carlos Daniels was fatally shot in the head in February

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The photo in this story is of the victim.

The reward in the case of a man found shot to death on Pierce Avenue in Macon is now raised to $10,000.

In March, Macon Regional Crimestoppers announced $4,000 would be offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) who killed Carlos Daniels in Feb. 2021.

RELATED: Reward offered in case of Macon man fatally shot in the head

A Friday release from Macon Regional Crimestoppers says the reward has now been raised to $10,000.

Back in Feb., witnesses in the 300-block of Pierce Avenue told Bibb County deputies they heard a gunshot, looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Daniels was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Anyone with information about the case can call Macon-Bibb Investigator Peggy Newman at 478-447-2325 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

RELATED: Update: Man shot on Pierce Avenue dies at Macon hospital

 

                                                                                   