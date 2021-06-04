Reward increased to 10K in case of Macon man fatally shot in the head

Carlos Daniels was fatally shot in the head in February

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The photo in this story is of the victim.

The reward in the case of a man found shot to death on Pierce Avenue in Macon is now raised to $10,000.

In March, Macon Regional Crimestoppers announced $4,000 would be offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) who killed Carlos Daniels in Feb. 2021.

A Friday release from Macon Regional Crimestoppers says the reward has now been raised to $10,000.

Back in Feb., witnesses in the 300-block of Pierce Avenue told Bibb County deputies they heard a gunshot, looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Daniels was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.