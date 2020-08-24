The sheriff's office says an anonymous person added $1,000 to a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot 10-year-old Ta'Meria Evans.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone is adding $1,000 to a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Ta'Meria Evans.

That person wishes to remain anonymous, the sheriff's office says.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says, based off of tips they've received, the house 10-year-old Evans was in was likely the target of Wednesday night's shooting.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Hawkins Street near the intersection of Candy Street just before 10:45 p.m. last Wednesday.

Someone shot toward a house several times and Evans was struck in the back.

Evans' mother, Kyerra O'Neal, says the shots started soon after her daughter turned on the light in the front room of the house. Evans was trying to get her pajamas out of the closet.

When deputies got there, they took her to The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

O'Neal says her child had to have emergency surgery but is doing OK.