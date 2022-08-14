Sierra Neal, the fiancée of injured Officer Seara Burton, posted to publicly thank everyone for their support Sunday morning on her Facebook page.

RICHMOND, Ind. — As a Richmond police officer clings to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, the woman she is engaged to marry showed her strength in the face of tragedy with a social media post Sunday.

Burton, a K-9 handler, remains in critical condition after she was shot at close range during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 10. As her K-9 partner was checking the suspect's moped for drugs, the suspect, Phillip Lee, fired at Burton and a fellow officer, striking Burton.

Neal said in her post, "Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day. She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same."