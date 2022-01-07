61-year-old arrested after firing 14 rounds into car in Cherokee County road rage shooting, deputies say

One person was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Thursday evening road rage shooting that was witnessed by law enforcement, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's office. The man was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving; one person was injured.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene just before 7:20 p.m. along Woodstock Road.

"A Woodstock Police officer witnessed the incident and conducted a traffic stop in which the suspected shooter was detained," deputies said.

The 61-year-old man was driving west down Highway 92 when a 25-year-old man tried to pass him. However, he was blocked by the older man.

They continued down the road, with the 25-year-old continuously trying to pass. When they got to a stop light at Highway 92 and Woodstock Road, deputies reported the older man shot "14 rounds" into the victim's car.

The victim turned, but the 61-year-old driver kept shooting; deputies said he was shot twice.

According to deputies, the shooting victim was able to drive about a mile before pulling over onto a median. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

The 61-year-old man is in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.