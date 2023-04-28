Road rage incident at South Fulton Chick-fil-A leads to double shooting at nearby Applebee's, police say

Both drivers began arguing in front of the Applebee's along Cascade Road when both drivers pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two people were shot Friday afternoon after a road rage incident at a Chick-fil-A in South Fulton escalated to gunfire at a nearby Applebee's, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Cascade Road near the Applebee's in response to a person shot, where they found a person suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

They then found a second person who had been shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the Cascade Road and Fairburn Road intersection.

Police quickly discovered the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident when two people were inside their cars leaving a Chick-fil-A on Cascade Road at Fairburn Road when one of the drivers cut the other one off, police said.

Both drivers began arguing in front of the Applebee's along Cascade Road when both drivers pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other.