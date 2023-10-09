The alleged shooter was taken into police custody, according to authorities.

LILBURN, Ga. — One person is dead and another is wounded after tensions escalated in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Gwinnett County on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after noon at the entrance of the Durham Ridge subdivision in Lilburn. The neighborhood is at the intersection of Harbins Road NW and Dickens Road NW.

An 18-year-old, identified as Luis Cruz, was arrested by Lilburn Police and was charged with murder and aggravated assault. Lilburn Police said that two vehicles were involved in the incident.