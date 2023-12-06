Former Rockdale County deputy arrested, accused in murder of her boyfriend, authorities say

Jova'a Jackson is facing multiple charges, including murder and stalking.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Rockdale County Sheriff's deputy was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the father of her unborn child's death in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers responded to the 1200-block of Southlake Court, which is the address for the Southlake Cove Apartments, in Jonesboro on June 4 at 8 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, the police department said they found Terrell Douglas, 28, near the entrance of an apartment door with a gunshot wound.

Douglas was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

A Clayton County Police investigation revealed Douglas and former Rockdale County Sheriff's Deputy Jova'a Jackson, 31, were in a relationship and Douglas was the father of her unborn child.

Witnesses told Clayton County Police that Douglas had been visiting a friend when Jackson arrived and an argument ensued between Douglas and Jackson. The argument turned deadly when Jackson took out a handgun and shot Douglas, Clayton County Police added.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said Jackson was hired in October 2015 and "resigned in lieu of termination" in May of 2023. The police department added that she was under investigation for employee misconduct.

Clayton County Police said Jackson turned herself in on June 6. She turned over a weapon to detectives, the police department said.

According to Clayton County Police, Jackson faces the following charges:

Malice murder

Stalking

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

