Former Bibb County school superintendent Romain Dallemand reported Monday to a federal prison in Pensacola, Fla. -- a facility once called one of the nation's "cushiest."

In 2017, Dallemand pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud. He admitted taking bribes from a Macon businessman from 2011 to 2013, while serving as Bibb's superintendent.

In February, a judge sentenced Dallemand to eight months in prison plus a year of supervised probation. His lawyers said Dallemand's wife was ill and they asked that he serve his time in a federal prison near their Naples, Florida home.

According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, Dallemand is now a resident of the Pensacola Federal Prison Camp. (The federal prison system does not release mugshots of inmates).

The federal website says minimum-security camps like Pensacola have "dormitory housing, a relatively low staff-to-inmate ratio, and limited or no perimeter fencing."

After an orientation period, prisoners are assigned to permanent details -- which could range from food service and the business office to sanitation and laundry, according to their online handbook.

Inmates are paid monthly, on a pay scale that ranges from 12 cents to 40 cents an hour.

According to the handbook, many work details at the nearby Eglin Air Force Base and the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Inmates can also take part in classes aimed at "self-improvement and enrichment," including GED courses and various job-training programs.

If they choose, inmates can spend their earnings at the base commissary, which sells food, toiletries, electronics, clothing and much more.

The order sheet online lists everything from smoked oysters and sriracha sauce to Heavenly Trail Mix, toffee granola and Honey Nut Cheerios. Inmates are allowed to cook in their dormitories.

Recreational opportunities for inmates include several intramural sports leagues, music, crafts, racquetball, bocce and horseshoes.

There are also weekly movies, and the prison map online identifies one building as the "billiards and sunbathing" facility.

Features like that got Pensacola FPC the No. 2 spot on Forbes' list of "America's 10 Cushiest Prisons."

One of their best-known inmates, Forbes reported, was Mark Whiteacre, the embezzler portrayed by Matt Damon in the movie "The Informant."

Whiteacre told Forbes that Pensacola prisoners could visit with their families on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in a tree-filled park.

"More like the privacy of a backyard," he said. "Fridays through Sundays I had visits, every week. And Mondays through Fridays I was just looking forward to my next visit."