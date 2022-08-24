More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School

They said most of the students were 14 to 16 years old.

ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week.

The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.

On Wednesday, police told 11Alive that two more students were charged with battery and eight others were charged with "party to the crime of battery."

They said most of the students were 14 to 16-years-old. A 17-year-old will be charged with an arrest warrant, Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said.

This also comes after police caught two students with loaded handguns at the beginning of the school year. All students in the district were sent home for digital learning days for the remainder of the week following that incident. They said since that incident, they've increased security at the school.

“Right now, we are taking a zero-tolerance approach,” Burnett told 11Alive last week, “Because if we don't, then there's going to be more violence. And somebody is going to end up getting seriously injured, which we actually do not want. But bottom line is, it is not fair to the students who are going there for the right reasons.”

Rome City Schools started classes on July 29. We have reached out to district officials for a comment on the latest fights.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.