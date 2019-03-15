FITZGERALD, Ga. — An alibi has been filed on behalf of accused Tara Grinstead killer, Ryan Duke, in Irwin County Superior Court.

According to a notice of intent filed on March 11, Duke says he was at his home on 815 West Oconee in Fitzgerald – a single-wide trailer in an unmarked lot.

The document says Duke was at home with his brother Stephen, Bo Dukes and Ben McMahan, who is now deceased.

At some point between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, 2005, Dukes and McMahan left the trailer. Stephen Duke was asleep in his room, and Ryan Duke claims he was also asleep in another area of the trailer at the time Grinstead was killed.

The trailer in Fitzgerald is now gone and the lot has been sold.

Duke's trial is scheduled to begin in Ocilla on April 1, 2019.