Bibb deputies investigating after cinder block thrown through Macon Salvation Army windows

Someone broke the windows at the Salvation Army location on Broadway.

MACON, Ga. — Windows at the Salvation Army building are now boarded up after someone threw a cinder block through them Tuesday night.

That's according to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Williams says it happened at the Salvation Army's 1925 Broadway location.

The Salvation Army of Greater Macon posted about the incident on Facebook.

"Events like this take resources away from the people we serve. We continue to rely on God & the Community to help us meet those needs. We solicit prayers and support for those we serve through The Salvation Army,” Major Johnny Poole said in a post.

The post says they have been having a "string" of vandalism incidents.

The agency asked people to report vandalism to the sheriff's office if they see if happening on the property.

"We ask the community to help us maintain a safe campus for the hundreds that come through our doors daily," the post said.

No one entered the building and Williams says there are no working cameras of witnesses.