Crime

Sandersville man, 51, arrested on child pornography, drug charges

Robert Marion Thompson is charged with 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandersville man was arrested Wednesday in a Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a cybertip led to the arrest of Robert Marion Thompson, 51.

Thompson was arrested after a search of a home in which investigators seized electronic devices containing child pornography.

Thompson was taken to the Washington County jail where he is charged with 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine. 

