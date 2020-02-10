Sandersville police arrest 1 in drug bust

Police say more people could be arrested in this case.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — One person was arrested and charged in a drug bust in Sandersville Thursday.

According to a Facebook post on the Sandersville Police Department page, officers executed a warrant that resulted in one arrest, multiple felony drug charges, the charge of reckless conduct and/or cruelty to children, and the seizure of marijuana, crack cocaine, ecstasy, digital scales, and cash.

The suspect's name was not given.

The post says more people could be arrested in this case.