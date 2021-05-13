Sandersville police issue warrants for more suspects in Waffle House shooting

According to a post on the Sandersville Police Department's Facebook page, police are looking for Terrance Oliver and Jaterious Sanders in connection to the shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police have issued warrants for more suspects in the shooting that injured a woman in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Mother’s Day.

Wednesday evening, police said they arrested seven suspects so far, and arrests are expected. They believe the shooting is gang-motivated is related to three shootings that happened in April.