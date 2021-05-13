x
Sandersville police issue warrants for more suspects in Waffle House shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police have issued warrants for more suspects in the shooting that injured a woman in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Mother’s Day.

According to a post on the Sandersville Police Department's Facebook page, police are looking for Terrance Oliver and Jaterious Sanders in connection to the shooting.

Wednesday evening, police said they arrested seven suspects so far, and arrests are expected. They believe the shooting is gang-motivated is related to three shootings that happened in April.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Captain Ken Parker at 478-232-2628, or Investigator Jeff Pettit at 478-357-1720, or SPD at 478-552-3121. 

    

