SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota man is in jail without bond on charges of possession of child pornography and possession of an explosive device.

Deputies executed a search warrant at 4260 Bell Avenue after detectives say they received information that a particular IP address was used to upload and download more than 100 images of child porn using Skype.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, they discovered that Bradley Negron-Cruz, 27, lived at the home and was responsible for the Skype account.

During the search, deputies say they found several incendiary devices in the form of breakable glass bottles containing flammable substances often referred to as ‘Molotov cocktails.’

Deputies say Negron-Cruz admitted to destroying his electronic devices so law enforcement would not be able to recover the images.

RELATED: School counselor accused of hiding camera in boys’ restroom and distributing child porn

RELATED: Florida detention deputy accused of distributing child porn

RELATED: Sheriff: Man arrested on child porn charges killed when he ran in front of semi-truck

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter