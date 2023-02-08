They found a woman's bones in a shallow grave. 16 years later, they know who she is.

Sarasota County authorities are investigating how she died and looking to hear from people who knew her.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has identified the bones of a woman that were found sixteen years ago in Sarasota County. Now they are trying to figure out how she died.

On February 6, 2007, a woman's skeleton was found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded part of Ashton Court in Sarasota. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death was a cold case until November of 2022 when the sheriff's office was able to use DNA testing to positively identify the remains.

They identified the woman as Jeana Lynn Burrus and determined that she was 39 years old at the time of her death. She lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband, James Burrus, and her son, James Burrus Jr. Jeana. Her husband worked at a local body shop. Her son went to Gulf Gate Elementary School between 2005 and 2006.

The investigation into Jeana’s death proved complicated and difficult. Her family had never reported her missing, and no one had questioned her whereabouts. Before moving to Sarasota County, the Burruses lived in Citrus County and Frederick, Maryland.