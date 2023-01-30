The two women were charged with robbery, theft of a firearm, armed burglary and battery.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two women are accused of breaking into a home Friday, Jan. 20 in Sarasota and fighting a 28-year-old woman over a shared boyfriend.

At around 9:30 p.m., authorities say Kaylie Moya, 23, was arguing with the 28-year-old over messages through Instagram about the man they were both dating. The two women were involved in an "on again, off again" relationship with their boyfriend for months.

The 28-year-old messaged Moya with the hopes of coming to an agreement of putting the fight over their boyfriend behind them, the Sarasota Police Department said in a news release. However, Moya stopped replying to her messages after she felt accused of taking the man.

At around 11 p.m., Moya and Shakeria Mitchell, 27, went to the 28-year-old's home and yelled for her to come outside for a fight, police say. The 28-year-old reportedly declined to leave her home and then Moya picked up a wheelbarrow planter, threw it at a window and broke it.

Moya also kicked the front door and then entered the home with Mitchell, law enforcement says. The 28-year-old ran to her bedroom for safety, but she was followed by the two women and then Moya began to hit, punch and pull her hair, police say.

Mitchell tried to stop Moya from hitting the 28-year-old, but Moya pinned the 28-year-old to the ground and choked her, the police department says. That's when the 28-year-old reportedly took out her gun and fired it at the ceiling.

Moya and Mitchell wrestled the gun out of the 28-year-old's hands and then Mitchell pistol-whipped her, authorities say.

After the fight, a roommate at the home called 911 and both Moya and Mitchell, who worked as caretakers at a local assisted living facility, left the home with the gun and the 28-year-old's cell phone, law enforcement says.