SAVANNAH, Ga. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday a record seizure of cocaine at the Port of Savannah.

A total of 2,133 pounds of cocaine was seized on Oct. 29.

Officers said they "detected an anomaly" during a non-intrusive examination of a shipping container aboard a vessel that docked in Savannah from South America.

When officers opened the container, they said they discovered 21 duffel bags that contained a combined 818 bricks of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine has a street value of about $31 million, authorities said.

The container was being shipped from South America to Europe. The contents were manifested as aluminum/copper waste and scrap. As with all narcotics seizures, an investigation will attempt to learn when and where the cocaine was concealed inside the containers and where the load was destined.

“Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless in their attempts to smuggle drugs into the U.S.” said Christopher Kennally, Area Port Director Savannah. “Through hard work, dedication and tireless efforts of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Savannah, we will continue to hit back at the Drug Trafficking Organizations by intercepting their dangerous drugs at our ports of entry before they can harm our communities.”

PHOTOS: Record $31 million cocaine load seized at Port of Savannah Record $31 million cocaine load seized at Port of Savannah

No arrests have been made and Homeland Security Investigations continue to investigate.

Tuesday’s seizure is the CBP's largest cocaine seizure at the Port of Savannah and marks CBP’s fifth narcotics interception in the seaport during the past five months, they said.

CBP’s previous record 1,280-pound cocaine seizure occurred in May 2019. That cocaine, which was aboard a container being shipped from South America, had an estimated street value of about $19 million.

“In response to emerging narcotics smuggling trends and threats in the maritime environment, Customs and Border Protection has enhanced our enforcement strategy on targeting high-risk shipments from source narcotics nations that are either destined to Ports in the United States, or that pass through sovereign United States waters,” said Donald. F. Yando, Director of Field Operations Atlanta. “The scourge of illicit narcotics is a very serious international health and security threat, and CBP will continue to partner with our federal, state, local and international partners by intercepting these dangerous drugs when and where we can.”

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why

THC-laced Nerds Rope has police warning parents to check Halloween candy

Americans are now more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a vehicle accident, report says