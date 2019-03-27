WALTERBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina fifth-grader who was injured during a classroom fight this week has passed away.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the school district confirmed the little girl died Wednesday morning at MUSC in Charleston.

"The Colleton County School District has learned from law enforcement officials that the student transported to the Medical University of South Carolina passed away on March 27 at 9:39 a.m.," the district said. "We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time."

"CCSD officials continue to focus on providing needed support services to our students, teachers, staff, and community, while also providing updates on the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into this matter through our website (colletonsd.org). We will temporarily suspend our Facebook page so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time."

The fight broke out Monday in a classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School. The Colleton County School District says teachers ended the fight as quickly as possible, and called for EMS. fifth-grader was initially transported to a local hospital for her injuries, but was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina hours later.

One student has since been suspended as an investigation into the incident continues, according to the district.

Colleton deputies said they aren't able to give any more information on the investigation at this time.