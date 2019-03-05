CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is using helmet cam video from a motorcyclist who crashed as a caution to other riders: Don't drive recklessly.

The Jan. 30 video shows Ryan Decubellis, 21, of New Port Richey riding with other motorcyclists on US 19 in Clearwater.

Decubellis and the other riders are seen speeding, taunting deputies and weaving through traffic. The ride ends abruptly when he crashes into a car that turns in front of him, sending him flying from his bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health Hospital with serious injuries and has been released.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving with property damage and personal injury, and having no motorcycle endorsement.

The driver of the car received minor injuries.

