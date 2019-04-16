MACON, Ga. — On Monday, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three kids for a burglary at Capitol Cycle: a 12, 14, and 16-year-old.

Now, they say they've arrested another 12-year-old, as well as 40-year-old Christina Finney.

The burglary happened at the store's location on Mercer University Drive last week just after 11 p.m.

The office says Finney was taken to the Bibb County Detention Center and is charged with four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor and one count of burglary. Her bond is set at $11,050.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

