Second arrest made in June shooting death of 21-year-old Macon man

This is the second teen that has been arrested and charged with murder in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — An additional arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Macon man, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr. was shot and killed on June 16 at the parking lot of 2241 Montpelier Ave. He was found dead inside his vehicle in the parking lot.

18-year-old Darrell Lester Wilson III was arrested on Sept. 6. He was charged with Murder. He also had several other outstanding warrants in Bibb County, including Possession of a Firearm by a person 18 and under and multiple counts of Receiving Stolen Property. Wilson does not currently have a bond.

This is the second arrest that has been made in this case. On June 20, 17-year-old Marcello Morvon Williams was arrested and charged with Murder.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.