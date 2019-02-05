Perry police have arrested a second man in connection to the fatal weekend shooting of a US Marine at King Villas Apartments in Perry.

According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, 24-year-old Delvin Ross was arrested around 5 p.m. Wednesday at his home.

Ross is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Private Anahitdeep Singh Sandhu. He is being held at the Houston County jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Detective Matt Cota and 478-988-2848 or 478-338-0254, or Captain Heath Dykes at 478-988-2822 or 478-338-0253.