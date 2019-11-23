AUBURN, Ala — Auburn, Ala., Police and members of the US Marshals Task Force arrested a second suspect in connection with a missing college student on Friday night.

Antwain "Squirmy" Fisher was arrested in Montgomery and charged with first-degree kidnapping with the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard, stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Davis, was reported missing on Oct. 24, police said. She was last seen in a convenience store in Auburn.

Fisher is the second person arrested in connection with Blanchard's disappearance. Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was arrested on Nov. 9 in Florida, and charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with her abduction.

Yazeed was recorded on surveillance video at the same convenience store that Blanchard was last seen at the same time.

A witness has identified Yazeed as a person he saw at the convenience store forcing Blanchard into a car against her will, then driving off with her inside, according to law enforcement testimony and court documents.

According to courtroom testimony, Yazeed was free on bond in connection with an earlier case where prosecutors say he nearly beat a man to death.

Blanchard's vehicle was found on Oct. 25 in Montgomery. Authorities said blood evidence in her vehicle shows she sustained what they believe to be a "life-threatening injury."

After Fisher was taken into custody, he was transported to the Lee County Jail in Opelika, Ala.

Authorities have yet to say specifically how Fisher is connected to the abduction of Blanchard or if he is associated to Yazeed.

