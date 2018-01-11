The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office thinks an argument over a girl may have led to two people shooting 15-year-old Kendrick Davis.

16-year-old Troy Jackson and his cousin 18-year-old Jamon Jackson are charged with the murder of Davis.

Troy Jackson found himself in court Thursday, wiping tears away from his face while still handcuffed. He told the judge his parents knew he was in court.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday night just before midnight, they believe Troy Jackson and his cousin Jamon Jackson shot Davis at the corner of Warpath and Manson Road.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived to the scene, Davis was lying on the ground with two gunshots wounds and a third shot hitting the side of a house nearby.

“When you have these homicides where you have teens killing teens, it's destroying two families,” said Davis.

Sheriff David Davis says this is the 7th teen homicide of 2018, and like the others, it appears that arguments escalated into violence.

“It really isn’t a big thing to take a gun and start shooting somebody anymore, whereas it used to be more of an extreme measure,” said Davis.

He said the three boys may have been in a gang together, but they don’t believe the shooting was gang-related.

His message to other teens and their parents is to keep yourself at home.

“Only bad things happen on the street after 11 or 12 at night. We can’t be everywhere, but every parent can be in every household to make sure that there kids are in their home where they’re supposed to be,” said Davis.

Jamon Jackson remains in the Bibb County jail. His cousin Troy is being held at a youth detention center. Since he is charged with murder, he’ll be tried as an adult.

