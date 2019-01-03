DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday afternoon to announce the arrest of more than one dozen people in a meth ring.

The 19 people were identified as:

Dylan Starks – 17 – Sale of methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine

Hannah Bell – 20 – Sale of methamphetamine

Brandi Davis – 36 – Sale of heroin x 2, Sale of methamphetamine

Brandi Bennett – 37 – Sale of methamphetamine

Wendi Carlisle – 51 – Sale of methamphetamine

Breanna Persinger – 21 – Sale of methamphetamine

Christina Stroud – 42 – Sale of methamphetamine

Aldrick Warthen – 36 – Sale of methamphetamine x 2

Antwan Bailey – 30 – Sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam (Xanax), Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Dylan Barber – 19 – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ashley Patisaul – 29 – Possession of methamphetamine

Ricky Rich – 37 – Sale of methamphetamine x 2, Possession of methamphetamine

Chance Franks – 38 – Sale of methamphetamine

Bryan Latron Davis – 45 – Sale of methamphetamine x 2

Charles Dale Harrell – 41 – Sale of methamphetamine

Lee Hall – 34 – Sale of methamphetamine

Alex Johnson – 33 – Sale of Oxycodone

Robert Bowman – 37 – Sale of heroin, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm during commission of felony, possession of marijuana

Rashund Washington – Sale of cocaine

The sheriff's office says over the course of the investigation that they also seized five guns, five vehicles, at least $10K in cash, and various quantities of the drugs listed above.

Five other people were arrested on outstanding warrants, but their names and charges were not immediately available.

The investigation is still ongoing.

