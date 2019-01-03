DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday afternoon to announce the arrest of more than one dozen people in a meth ring.
The 19 people were identified as:
- Dylan Starks – 17 – Sale of methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine
- Hannah Bell – 20 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Brandi Davis – 36 – Sale of heroin x 2, Sale of methamphetamine
- Brandi Bennett – 37 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Wendi Carlisle – 51 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Breanna Persinger – 21 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Christina Stroud – 42 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Aldrick Warthen – 36 – Sale of methamphetamine x 2
- Antwan Bailey – 30 – Sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam (Xanax), Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Dylan Barber – 19 – Possession of Methamphetamine
- Ashley Patisaul – 29 – Possession of methamphetamine
- Ricky Rich – 37 – Sale of methamphetamine x 2, Possession of methamphetamine
- Chance Franks – 38 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Bryan Latron Davis – 45 – Sale of methamphetamine x 2
- Charles Dale Harrell – 41 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Lee Hall – 34 – Sale of methamphetamine
- Alex Johnson – 33 – Sale of Oxycodone
- Robert Bowman – 37 – Sale of heroin, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm during commission of felony, possession of marijuana
- Rashund Washington – Sale of cocaine
The sheriff's office says over the course of the investigation that they also seized five guns, five vehicles, at least $10K in cash, and various quantities of the drugs listed above.
Five other people were arrested on outstanding warrants, but their names and charges were not immediately available.
The investigation is still ongoing.
