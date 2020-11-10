Georgia teen charged in stabbing death of 9-year-old child

Semaj Antonio Moss faces charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Alazia Johnson.

TIFTON, Ga. — A south Georgia teen is in jail charged with the murder of a nine-year-old child, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported on Saturday afternoon.

The state agency reports that 18-year-old Semaj Antonio Moss of Tifton was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Alazia Johnson which has been under investigation since Tuesday.

Agents and investigators were first called in by Tifton Police around 7:20 a.m. that morning where they had found Johnson stabbed to death. The child's body was soon taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Decatur where an autopsy was performed.

Moss was picked up by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and will later be transferred to Tift County. While he has been charged with the child's death, neither agents nor police have explained what possible motive he may have had for the violent crime.