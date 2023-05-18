Jury finds man guilty of 2020 rape case; sentencing scheduled for Monday

This case linked the man to another sexual assault that happened at the same location, police said.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has unanimously found Dontrell Wiggins guilty on all counts related to a 2020 rape case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made the announcement Thursday, revealing the charges against Wiggins, which include rape, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated sodomy, and false imprisonment.

The prosecution presented a compelling case to the court, recounting the events of July 9, 2020. According to the State's case, Wiggins and the victim had initially connected through social media and arranged to meet at an apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway. During their meeting, Wiggins brandished a handgun, threatening the victim's life. He then coerced her into performing oral sex and subsequently subjected her to a horrifying sexual assault that lasted approximately one hour.

After the assault, Wiggins, in a bid to further intimidate the victim, warned her against reporting the incident to the police, leaving with the condom he had used during the assault, according to the district attorney's office.

Fearing for her life and feeling uncertain about being believed, the victim delayed reporting the crime until eight months later. In her report to the Atlanta Police Department, she provided detectives with crucial evidence, including screenshots, text messages, and a written statement.

Following an intensive investigation by the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit, Wiggins was arrested on June 2, 2021. During his arrest, evidence emerged linking him to another rape case that had occurred at the same location, which was brought up in court.

Willis praised the victim for her incredible courage and resilience throughout the legal proceedings.

"A serial rapist was brought to justice because of the incredible courage shown by the victim of this unspeakable act," Willis said in a prepared statement. "Her efforts working with our office have ensured that a dangerous predator will not be able to victimize anyone else."