HPD says he meets his victims in the same northwest Houston parking lot after connecting with them through apps like OfferUp or LetGo.

HOUSTON — A man accused of robbing several people selling items online after meeting them in northwest Houston is wanted by authorities, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators say the suspect met his victims at the same parking lot on Pinemont near Antoine during each incident.

HPD released video and photos of the man Wednesday in hopes it will lead to him being identified before another victim is targeted.

The man would reportedly reach out to his victims on apps like OfferUp, Let Go and the Facebook Market Place and then arrange a meeting with them.

The most recent incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on June 25 and involved a woman who was selling a purse online.

She wanted to do the sale in a more public area, so instead of meeting him on Pinemont, they met at a nearby Food Town. Police said she handed him the purse she was selling and he ran off.

Luckily, a person with the victim was able to get a picture of the suspect before he escaped.

He had previously robbed another woman selling a purse at 3:30 p.m. June 9 at that parking lot on Pinemont. That time, the woman decided to stay inside her vehicle. Police said he punched her in the face as she handed the bag to him and then ran off.

There were two more incidents that happened on May 30 and June 3.

On May 30, the suspect grabbed a seller's cell phone and then punched him in the face and the two got into a scuffle. The victim was able to get the phone back and threw it under his car so the man wouldn’t get it. The man then ran off.

He also stole someone's cell phone on June 3 in the same parking lot. Police said the man would put his SIM card into the phone to see if it worked before making a run for it.

If you have any information that could help police with these cases, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).