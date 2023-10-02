Settlement reached with businesses in death of Charlotte bride Samantha Miller at Folly Beach

Three businesses agree to pay after serving alcohol to woman accused of killing Miller in DUI incident

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Three Charleston-area businesses have agreed to pay the estate of Samantha Miller after serving alcohol to the woman who allegedly killed the newlywed in a DUI incident.

Although the amounts of the individual settlements have not been made public, the court still has to approve the petition of approval of the death settlement.

On April 28, 2023, Miller, 34, and Aric Hutchinson were married in a ceremony on Folly Beach. As the newlywed couple and members of the wedding party were making their way to their destination for the evening, the golf cart they were in was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski. The collision resulted in Miller's death and serious injuries to the three other passengers in the golf cart.

Investigators determined that Komoroski had been drinking earlier that night and was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. She is facing multiple criminal charges in that case but it has yet to go to trial.