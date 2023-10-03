Several people sentenced to prison in Warner Robins-based drug trafficking ring

45-year-old Antoine Riley and 39-year-old Antonio Raines were said to be the leaders of the armed drug ring.

MACON, Ga. — Several people were sentenced to federal prison this week for their involvement in a Warner Robins-based drug trafficking ring.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, 45-year-old Antoine Riley was sentenced as a career offender to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending case in Taylor County Superior Court, after he previously pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine base.

Co-defendant Antonio Raines, 39, was sentenced to serve 97 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine base.

The following codefendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced:

• Brittany Smith, 29, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 135 months in prison on Jan. 4, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

• Emanuel Ivey, 36, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison on Feb. 9, after previously pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base;

• Joseph Day, 49, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison on Feb. 27, 2023, after previously pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base;

• Desmond Griffin, 30, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison on April 6, 2023, after previously pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base;

• Obie Wright, 67, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison on April 6, 2023, after previously pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base; and

• Latanya Williams, 41, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve three years of probation on April 6, 2023, after previously pleading guilty to making false statements.

According to court records, federal agents began investigating Riley for selling crack cocaine out of several stash houses in the Warner Robins community. The release says he was known to be armed. Recorded conversations and text messages between Riley and his codefendants revealed Riley and Raines as the leaders of the criminal operation.

The release says several controlled purchases of cocaine were made, including a multi-kilogram transaction involving Riley while he was under surveillance. Riley was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office after trying to escape with a large amount of cocaine. He was captured at his home on McCall Circle in Warner Robins, and agents recovered a stolen Glock 9mm handgun, an extended Glock magazine, a .357 caliber revolver and a large quantity of cocaine.

Riley told agents he was running another stash house on Vinson Drive in Warner Robins. He is being held accountable for nearly 5 kilograms of cocaine, About 46 grams of cocaine base and two firearms. Riley has a lengthy criminal history to include two prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and obstruction of an officer.