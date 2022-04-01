Georgia man arrested for multiple sex crimes against child

The man allegedly contacted the child online, and brought the minor to his home.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested for committing several alleged sex crimes against a child on March 27 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Connecticut State University Campus Police, according to their release.

The release from GBI said the 22-year-old man was charged with:

Aggravated child molestation

Violation of the computer pornography and child exploitation prevention act

Obscene internet contact with a child

Electronically furnishing obscene material to minors

Enticing a child for indecent purposes

Investigators said that the 22-year-old spoke to a child over social media in a sexually explicit manner.

The man drove from his home in Lawrenceville to Watkinsville and picked up the child, police said. He then took the child to another location in Oconee County, where the release said he committed aggravated child molestation.

Investigators said he drove the child home and returned to his house in Lawrenceville.

That day, March 18, GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began assisting in the investigation. They said in the release they obtained arrest warrants for the 22-year-old, but when they went to look for him - he was in Connecticut, at college.

GBI arrested the man on campus at Connecticut State University. He was booked into the Willimantic City Jail in Conn., where he is being held and awaiting transport to Oconee County, GA.

Anyone with information about other child exploitation cases should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or through the online portal.