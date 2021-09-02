GBI: Pickens County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children, other charges

The GBI said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of suspected child pornography

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A 57-year-old Georgia man is facing several charges after authorities launched an investigation after receiving a tip from a non-profit organization, whose mission is to help find missing children and reduce child sexual exploitation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Danny Wright, of Pickens County, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 4.

He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children - for the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material - and three counts of sexual exploitation of children - for the alleged distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The GBI said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possession and distribution of suspected child pornography online, allegedly by Wright. Authorities launched an investigation and were able to get a search warrant at Wright’s home.

Evidence from the warrant led to additional criminal charges - child molestation and invasion of privacy, GBI said.

Wright is currently in custody being held at the Pickens County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.