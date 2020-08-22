“I love you Janelle. I know you’re up there, and you’re glad this is over with, too," mother Diane Stein said.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Thirty-four years ago, Diane Stein's 17-year-old daughter was raped and murdered by Joseph DeAngelo.

“Why would you even think, why would you kill my baby?” Diane Stein.

The words of a mother in pain.

On Friday, the now 74-year-old DeAngelo was sentenced to life in prison in California.

Stein's other daughter, Michelle Cruz, was in the courtroom.

“Now my time will no longer concentrated on who killed my sister but rather on finding happiness and enjoyment, which I had lost because of Joseph DeAngelo 34 years ago," Michelle said in her Victim's Statement Thursday.

More than three decades later, the Golden State Killer will be behind bars after confessing to 13 murders and dozens of rapes during the 1970s and '80s.

Stein and her family moved from the West Coast to the East Coast after the tragedy but said they still got caught in the middle of the investigation, which put strain on her family over the decades.

Stein said they’re now ready to start a new chapter and share holidays -- like this upcoming Thanksgiving -- together again.

She and Michelle know there might never be an answer to their question: “Why Janelle?”

Although Stein said she believes justice was served and the weight has finally been lifted off their shoulders.