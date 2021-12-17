'She was a fierce protector': Family mourning the loss of Crawford County shooting victim

The GBI and Macon Regional Crimestoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for information on this case.

MUSELLA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Macon Regional Crimestoppers need your help in solving a Crawford County homicide, and there's a $2,000 reward at stake.

29-year-old Alexandra Jordan Davis was shot and killed in October in Musella.

"Alex is the heart of our family," Leah Davis, Alexandra's sister, said.

Leah says her sister Alex, as her family calls her, was the youngest sibling of four, and although she was the youngest, "She was a fierce protector. My siblings and I, we protect each other, and she was our baby," Davis said.

She says Alex was many things, and she could light up whatever room she walked into.

"She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, she was an amazing aunt, a niece, a cousin, a friend. To have that stripped from you for no reason is just really hard," Davis said.

On October 30, Alex was driving on Highway 341 when someone shot her near Musella Baptist Church.

Leah says she was on the way back from the Perry Fairgrounds and Agricultural Center.

"She was a barrel racer, a horse trainer, she taught countless children how to ride horses to get comfortable. She also took up work with special needs children and teaching them how to ride," Davis said.

She says that Alex had a passion for horses, kids, and loved her family, especially her 8-month-old boy Wyatt.

"She told me the day Wyatt was born, "I knew from the moment I found out I was pregnant that I loved him beyond words," and she said, "Now that he's here, I never imagined a love this strong," Davis said.

She says now, Wyatt is without a mother and that their family is broken.

"The holidays are really hard right now, but we will go through them and we will do everything we can to give Wyatt the Christmas we know his mother would want him to have," Davis said.