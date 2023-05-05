'She watched her mama die': Neighbors at west Macon apartments say lax security let alleged shooter get away

According to an arrest warrant, deputies believe Treyvon Walker shot Kaneza Owens twice in the chest after a fight.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies continue to search for a man they say shot and killed a woman at a west Macon apartment complex around 4 a.m. Friday.

Two women who live near the unit at Green Meadows Townhouses say they believe lack of security at the complex allowed Walker to escape.

When gunshots ring out in Clopton's apartment complex, she knows it.

"We hear gunshots wake us up in our sleep, gunshots," Clopton said. "Me and my sister said, 'Oh, we're going to put our beds on the floor,' because we don't want to get hit."

The mother of five says she wasn't surprised when she heard shots early Friday morning. It was the location she didn't expect: the building right next to hers.

According to an arrest warrant for Treyvon Walker, he shot Kaneza Owens 'at least twice in the chest' after an argument. It says he was trying to run out the back door while deputies were on scene. Clopton says it all happened in front of Owens' 6-year-old daughter.

"That baby just had to see her mama die. She basically watched her mama die," Clopton said.

"It could've been prevented, though. It could've been prevented," Keamber Barnes added.

The two believe that because they say it took deputies three hours to respond. They say this isn't the first time.

"I've called the police before. I called them at nine at night. They didn't get here until one in the morning. And that was about an unruly teenager. Something they could've come and shut down quick," Barnes recalled.

The sheriff's office says they got several calls about the fight, and that deputies were on scene when another caller said Walker left. They say when Walker came back, deputies went back to Green Meadows, but they say it did not take three hours. They couldn't provide times for the 911 calls.

"Me and my daughter were laying on the sofa. She got killed in her living room. That's not cool. That's not something that I want to be staying over here for," Barnes said.

The two say the place is not safe, and want management to help stop the violence.

"Shut it down, or do something about it. Shut it down, or do something about it," Clopton said.

When we went to the leasing office to ask about their security, we found the door was locked. The office phone number is disconnected.