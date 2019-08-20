GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man remains in the Hall County Jail without bond following a child molestation investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Oscar Flores, 40, is charged with two felony counts of child molestation and one count each of aggravated child molestation and attempted aggravated child molestation, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Flores at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at a location in the 3000 block of Old County Dump Road.

"Flores molested two boys, ages nine and ten, at his residence in the 3000 block of Roy Parks Road on June 16, 2019," Hall County Sheriff's spokesman Derreck Booth said in a release. "Flores and the victims were previously acquainted."

Investigators obtained warrants for Flores’ arrest on Aug. 15, following an investigation that began on Aug. 6, when a victim disclosed the incident to a family member.

The family member reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall County Sheriff's Office

