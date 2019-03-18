DAVISBORO, Ga. — The GBI and Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Monday afternoon.

According to a release from Sheriff Thomas Smith, deputies responded to the area of Williamson Swamp Creek outside of Davisboro just before noon.

Railroad personnel reported finding human remains while working. The GBI crime unit responded and assisted Washington County investigators.

So far, the remains have not been positively identified, but they have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-522-0911, or the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.