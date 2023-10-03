Houston County Sheriff's Office: One injured after shooting in Elko

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting someone on 332 E. Highway 26 in Elko, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was shot and taken to a local hospital where they are in stable condition.
The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored car before deputies arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Sergeant Nate Noler with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (478)-542-2085 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at (478)-742-2330.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
RELATED: Migrants hoping to reach US continue north through Mexico by train amid historic migration levels
RELATED: New details reveal planning for deadly shooting of south Bibb businessman may have started in prison
RELATED: Trump rally 'Front Row Joe' who sucker punched officer on Jan. 6 gets nearly 3 years in prison
13WMAZ+
Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.
This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.
Here is more on our 13WMAZ+ app and how you can download it today: