Houston County Sheriff's Office: One injured after shooting in Elko

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday night.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting someone on 332 E. Highway 26 in Elko, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was shot and taken to a local hospital where they are in stable condition.

The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored car before deputies arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant Nate Noler with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (478)-542-2085 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at (478)-742-2330. 

