Houston County Sheriff's Office: One injured after shooting in Elko

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting someone on 332 E. Highway 26 in Elko, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was shot and taken to a local hospital where they are in stable condition.

The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored car before deputies arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant Nate Noler with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (478)-542-2085 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at (478)-742-2330.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.