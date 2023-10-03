Sheriff: Twiggs County commissioner arrested after shooting at truck for repossessing daughter's car

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the Reece Funeral Home on Highway 80

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Twiggs County commissioner spent the night in jail after allegedly shooting at a truck that was repossessing his daughter's car.

Sheriff Darren Mitchum says it happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the Reece Funeral Home on Highway 80.

He says county commissioner Lonnie Ford saw a tow truck pulling the car away from his home, also on Highway 80.

Ford and his son followed the truck to the funeral home, where the truck driver pulled over.

Mitchum says Ford didn't realize the car was being repossessed and thought it was being stolen.

He said Ford fired at the driver's-side tires with a .40-caliber handgun and flattened one of them.

Both Ford and the truck driver drove to the sheriff's office.

That's where Ford was arrested around 10:30, Mitchum says.

He said the commissioner bonded out around 9 a.m., and his bond was around $8,500.

According to the sheriff, Ford is charged with aggravated assault, firing a firearm near a highway, reckless conduct and damage to property.

The sheriff says shooting at a vehicle with a person inside is considered aggravated assault even if Ford didn't intend to hit him.

Mitchum says the truck driver had legitimate papers to repossess the truck.